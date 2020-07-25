Gunmen kidnap business mogul in Benue

Four armed men in the early hours of yesterday kidnapped a Makurdi-based business mogul, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi, who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies, at the New GRA, near Kanshio, a suburb area of Makurdi metropolis, Benue State. Saturday Telegraph gathered that he was abducted around 1:30 am at his Makurdi residence. The Benue State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incidence, said: “At 0130hrs, Mr. Isaac Akinkumi, was kidnapped in his house at New GRA, near Kanshio, Makurdi. “Information was gathered that the four man armed gang scaled through a fence into his compound, forced his door open and took him to an unknown destination. ‘Investigation is in progress’.” Meanwhile, when Saturday Telegraph visited the family, they, however, refused to talk to pressmen on the incidence.

Like this: Like Loading...