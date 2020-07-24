Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap business mogul in Benue

Author Cephas Iorhemen

Four armed men in the early hours of Friday kidnapped a Makurdi-based business mogul, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi.

Chief Akinkumi is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies.

New Telegraph learnt that he was abducted around 1:30 am at his Makurdi residence located at the New GRA, near Kanshio, a suburb of the metropolis.

The Benue State Police Command Spokesperson, DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, who confirmed the incidence, said: “At about 0130hrs, Mr. Isaac Akinkumi, was kidnapped in his house at New GRA, near Kanshio, Makurdi.

“Information was gathered that the four-man armed gang scaled through a fence into his compound, forced his door opened and took him to an unknown destination. Investigation is in progress.”

Meanwhile, when News Telegraph visited the family, they, however, refused to talk to the media on the incidence.

