Gunmen kidnap business woman in Delta

A 33-year-old woman, Mrs. Akpezi Okpidi, was yesterday kidnapped by gunmen at Ughelli town in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

 

The occurrence immediately triggered pandemonium within the town as buying and selling by commuters, traders and passers-by abruptly stopped for fear of the unknown. It was learnt that the incident happened at about 8a.m when the victim was heading to her shop in Otovwodo axis of the town.

 

The four-man gang laid ambush for the business woman around Ughelli Township Stadium, seized her from her Honda car, bundled her into a black tinted GLK Benz and whisked her away. The gunmen allegedly shot into the air to scare away people as they zoomed off.

 

An eyewitness said: “The hoodlums drove through the Ughelli/Patani Expressway. She must have been taken into the creeks.” The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed that the command had swung into action to apprehend her assailants.

