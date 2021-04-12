Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Imo

Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha, has been kidnapped in the Okigwe axis of Imo State.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, said in a statement that the incident which occurred on Saturday was reported yesterday.

 

He said: “On April 11, 2021, one Bissong Isa Atugu reported that on April 10, 2021, about 7.45pm, while driving from Enugu to Owerri in a Nissan Xterra SUV, in company with Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha of Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, World Bank, Owerri, the  vehicle developed a fault around Ihube in Okigwe Local government Area and as they stepped down to check the vehicle, a group of people believed to be Fulani herdsmen emerged from the bush and inflicted machete cut injuries on him, while the priest was kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.”

 

Ikeokwu said the Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, had activated all the tactical teams of the command, with a view to rescuing the priest, and possibly apprehending the culprits.

 

The PPRO, however, urged calm as the command would do everything within its powers to ensure the rescue of the priest

