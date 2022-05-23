Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap cleric, son in Ondo, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

An Anglican church cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla, has been abducted along Ifon-Okeluse road in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The gunmen kidnapped the clergy man and his son over the weekend. The victims were said to be travelling on the road when the hoodlums waylaid them and pulled them into the bush to an unknown location.

 

According to a source, shortly after the abduction, the gunmen contacted the victims’ family and demanded N10 million ransom. The source added that the  family could only raise N1 million which he said the abductors rejected. The source said, “Venerable Olu Obanla and his son were kidnapped yesterday (Saturday) on their way to Okeluse in Ondo State.

 

“The kidnappers have contacted the family and ransom of N10million was being demanded by the kidnappers, but the family had raised N1million, but the kidnappers rejected it.” When contacted, the state Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts were on going by the detectives of the command to rescue the victims.

 

The PPRO said, “Yes, it happened and the anti-kidnapping section is working to ensure the victims are released unhurt

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

