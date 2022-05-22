Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap cleric, son in Ondo; demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

 

An Anglican cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla, has been abducted along Ifon-Okeluse road in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gunmen kidnapped the Anglican clergy and his son over the weekend.

The victims were said to be traveling on the road when the hoodlums waylaid them and took them to an unknown location.

According to a source, the shortly after the abduction, the gunmen contacted the victims’ family and demanded a N10 million ransom.

The source added that the family could only raise N1 million which he said the abductors rejected.

The source said: “Venerable Olu Obanla and his son were kidnapped yesterday (Saturday) on their way to Okeluse in Ondo State.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family and a ransom of N10million has been demanded by the kidnappers but the family has raised N1million which the kidnappers rejected.”

When contacted, the state Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts were on going by the detectives of the command to rescue the victims.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Onoja hands over security patrol vans to LGAs in Kogi East

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja

*Targets zero kidnappings   In the bid to enforce zero incidents of kidnapping and related crimes on Kogi highways, particularly Kogi East,  Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief (Dr.) Edward Onoja, has donated six operational vehicles to the Executive Chairmen of Ankpa, Olamaboro, Ofu, Dekina and Igalamela/Odolu local government areas of the state. The donation […]
Metro & Crime

One killed in police, robbers shootout in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

One suspect was killed yesterday in a shootout between men of the Rapid Response Squad of the Delta State Police Command on stop and search duty at Umunede, along Benin-Asaba expressway in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state and armed robbers. The team flagged down a white coloured Lexus 350 Jeep with […]
Metro & Crime

Traders threaten to shut market over N163m goods seized by Customs in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Traders at Itam Market in Uyo metropolis have threatened to close their shops in protest over N163 million worth of goods and raw cash allegedly seized by Customs officials last weekend. Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday, the Chairman Board of Trustee (BOT) of Itam Market and Special Assistant to the Chairman of Itu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica