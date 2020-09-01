Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap CMD, two others in Ondo

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Idoani General Hospital in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State was on Monday night kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The CMD, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun was abducted alongside a record officer with the hospital, Mrs. Foluke Ajibola as well as one other victim who was yet to be identified as at press time.

According to sources, the victims were kidnapped while on transit to Owo through Owani/Idoani road when they were ambush at a bad portion of the road.

It was learnt that the CMD’s driver was shot in the arm but was said to have escaped from the scene after which he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relationships Officer, PPRO, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident.

According to Ikoro, efforts were on to rescue the victims as security agents had begun combing the forest within the area with aides of local hunters.

