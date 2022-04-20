Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap commissioner’s cousin, wedding guests in Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor and Onah Onah Comment(0)

At least five guests have reportedly been kidnapped while returning from a relative’s wedding by gunmen in Anambra State on Easter Monday. It was gathered that the five persons were returning from the traditional marriage ceremony of a cousin to the commissioner for Special Duties, Sly Ezeokenwa when they were abducted at gunpoint.

The commissioner, in an alert message which was made available to New Telegraph, stated that the victims were kidnapped around Akpo community in Aguata Local Government Area LGA at about 10pm on Monday, and that no contact has been established with them or the kidnappers.

 

Ezeokenwa said: “The following friends of my  cousin namely: Sampson Okafor, Chidozie Eze, Frank-lin Osuuagu, Chijioke Uduba, Benedict Ozoagwu who visited his traditional marriage yesterday (Monday) were kidnapped at gunpoint at Udo Village, Akpo (Aguata LGA) along Akpo – Nkpologwu road about 300 kilometre to Akpo Junction. We are yet to establish any contact with the victims.”

When our correspondent reached out to the Police Public Relations Officer Anambra command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, he confirmed the development.

 

He said the command has launched an operation to rescue the abducted persons, and that the commissioner has also been contacted over the claims. “The command has also made contact with the Honorable Commissioner for special duties, Mr. Ezeokenwa and operation is currently ongoing for possible rescue of the victims,” he said.

 

