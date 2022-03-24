Gunmen kidnap Corps members, pregnant woman in Kogi

*Abductors demanding N10m per victim – Driver

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

At least six persons, including some members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), and a pregnant woman from Benue State, have been kidnapped around Ochadamu community after Ayangba in Kogi State by gunmen.

Among the abductors was also a young orphanned girl.

New Telegraph learnt that the Corps members and the other victims had boarded a Benue Links 14-seater bus from Gboko Local Government Area to travel to Lagos State when they were intercepted by the robbers near Ochadamu Junction in neighbouring Ayangba in Kogi State and robbed of their valuable items.

It was gathered that out of the 13 passengers on board, six were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

The abductors, it was learnt are demanding for the total sum of N60 million as a condition for the release of the six persons.

Narrating the incident to reporters in Makurdi Thursday, the driver of the Benue Links vehicle, Emmanuel Owoicho, said: “On Saturday I was travelling to Lagos. So after Ayangba, the place is called Ochadamu junction. On reaching there around after 4pm, I saw some men coming out from the bush and started shooting at us. I wanted to go ahead but later I realized that if I do that, they will riddle the bus with bullets so, I parked. Many others came from the bush and started robbing us. They collected our money, phones, everything we had they collected.

“Then they asked us to lie on the road but on sighting a trailer on high speed approaching, their leader of the robbers asked us to get up and stay by the roadside. He now asked six persons to follow him, three men and three female into the bush. I called back my passengers and we got to a Naval check point and reported the incident to them.

“After over 30 to 40 minutes search, the Naval Officers came back to say they could not find the kidnappers. The next day, I went to the Police Station in Ayingba to formally report the incident and they instructed me to go. I then took the remaining passengers back to Gboko. I had left Gboko by after 10 am on that Saturday and got to that junction at about 4pm.

“I picked 13 passengers from Gboko on that day and they kidnapped six. They collected the sum of N42, 000 from me.

“The kidnappers are demanding for N10 million as ransom from those kidnapped but their families are negotiating between N750,000 and N450,000. There is an orphan girl whose family said they only have N80,000.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...