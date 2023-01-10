Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap customary court president, ex-Assembly member in Edo

The President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, was yesterday kidnapped in Ugoneki, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State on her way to the court in Igueben L.G.A. Aigbonoga, was kidnapped not more than 72 hours after over 30 passengers were kidnapped at a Sub-train Station in Igueben Local Government Area of the state and a former member of the Edo State House Assembly, Festus Edughele alongside an unidentified occupant of his vehicle were kidnapped early yesterday.

 

A statement by Festus Usiobaifo, Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch made available to journalists in Benin City, said Mrs Aigbonoga was kidnapped on her way to work.

 

The statement reads in part: “The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie is deeply sad by this news and condemns, in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.

 

“Meanwhile, the dream team is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen. “Her Honour is the wife of our Colleague, Mr. Afebu Aigbonoga, PDP Candidate, Etsako West Constituency 1.

 

“Let us keep His Honour in our prayers, please.” Meanwhile, the Edo State Government said six of the over 30 persons kidnapped on Saturday at a Sub-train Station in Igueben have been rescued by Search Team.

A statement from the Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said, “Following the directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki that the kidnappers that attacked the train in Igueben on Saturday be smoked out of their hiding and the persons abducted be rescued, we are happy to announce that six (6) persons have been rescued.

 

“The six persons are: a 65-yearold man, a nursing mother with her baby, a 6-year-old girl and two siblings; aged two and five years old. “We commend the efforts of the rescue team in the bushes and their support staff that have been working tirelessly since the incident occurred to ensure the kidnapped passengers are rescued and reunited with their families.

 

