Gunmen kidnap doctor, nurse in Ogun

Armed men have abducted a medical doctor and a nurse ion Abeokuta-Imeko Road in Ogun State. This came barely 48 hours after two Chinese kidnapped in the state were freed by their abductors. The victims – Dr. Oladunni Odetola, the head of General Hospital, Imeko in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area and the nurse, identified as Mrs. Bamgbose, were kidnapped on Wednesday night in a Toyota Camry (Muscle) marked KTU 584 FR. The gunmen emerged from the bush at Olubo village to attack their targets.

The assailants left the car in which the victims were travelling in the middle of the road, where it was discovered by the police. The police recovered the doctor’s Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) identity card and the minute of the association’s meeting in the vehicle. The state NMA Chairman, Ogunlaja Oladayo, confirmed the abduction. He said: “It is true. But we have allowed the security operatives to do their job. We don’t want anything to jeopardise the process.” The state Police Public Relations (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the abduction. He said: “Police detectives are on the trail of the kidnappers.”

