Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap doctor, nurse in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Armed men have abducted a medical doctor and a nurse ion Abeokuta-Imeko Road in Ogun State. This came barely 48 hours after two Chinese kidnapped in the state were freed by their abductors. The victims – Dr. Oladunni Odetola, the head of General Hospital, Imeko in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area and the nurse, identified as Mrs. Bamgbose, were kidnapped on Wednesday night in a Toyota Camry (Muscle) marked KTU 584 FR. The gunmen emerged from the bush at Olubo village to attack their targets.

The assailants left the car in which the victims were travelling in the middle of the road, where it was discovered by the police. The police recovered the doctor’s Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) identity card and the minute of the association’s meeting in the vehicle. The state NMA Chairman, Ogunlaja Oladayo, confirmed the abduction. He said: “It is true. But we have allowed the security operatives to do their job. We don’t want anything to jeopardise the process.” The state Police Public Relations (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the abduction. He said: “Police detectives are on the trail of the kidnappers.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zamfara LG commission chief slumps, dies after attending ex-gov daughter’s wedding

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chairman of Zamfara State Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Malami Aliyu Yandoto, is dead. Yandoto died on Sunday after he attended the wedding ceremony of former Governor Ahmed Sani Yarima’s daughter in Sokoto. The guests were later invited for a luncheon at Sokoto Government House after they left the ex-governor’s residence where the […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu gets 21-day ultimatum to pay pensioners or face protest

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Retirees across the South-West states yesterday berated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of refusing to pay gratuities and pension. The retirees under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), who gathered in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during their Council meeting, which was attended by zonal officers, state chairmen and state secretaries, issued a […]
Metro & Crime

Armed robbers kill POS operator in Aba

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Mr. Victor igbokwe, a Point of Sale (POS) money transaction operator was on Thursday shot dead by armed robbers in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State. The victim as gathered by New Telegraph was once a staff of a popular commercial bank, before opening his POS shop at No: 98 Market Road, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica