Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Edo deputy gov’s younger brother

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Armed robbers and kidnappers now have free day in Edo as a younger brother to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr  Frederick Shaibu has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.
He was abducted on Monday morning while driving his kids to their school in Benin, the state capital.
However, no contact has been established between the suspected kidnappers and family of the victim.
Source close to the Shaibu’s family said yesterday that: “They attacked him and took him away.”
According to the source who pleaded for anonymity: “It happened in Aruogba area, Irhiri at around 7am when he was going to drop his children at school.”
He explained further: “The children were left by the gunmen who took their father away. But the incident has been reported to security agencies, they have not made any contact with the family. It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who saw the incident said they went through the bushes in that area that leads to the riverside.”
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor when contacted on Tuesday said he was yet to get the full briefing of the incident.
He said: “I am not aware of this development yet but I will find out and get back to you.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delta tanker explosion death rises to 95 Dominic

Posted on Author Adewole

eath toll in the fuel tanker explosion in Delta State has risen to almost 100. No fewer than 95 hawkers were said to have died in the fire accompanying the explosion from a 44,000-litre tanker ferrying petroleum product on the ever-busy Benin-Sapele Expressway. The accident occurred on Wednesday. The victims included pork meat, popcorn, banana, […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa sympathizes with flood victims

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bayelsa State government has sympathized with residents of the state over the impact of flooding, assuring that efforts are underway to mitigate it’s devastating effects on the people. The government gave this assurance on Wednesday during its 8th Executive Council Meeting presided over by the state’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who stood in for […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos’ e-hailing taxi operations guidelines now to commence August 27

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Government says the new guidelines for e-hailing operators will commence on August 27. The government made this known in a Press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, and made available to newsmen. The release states: “The issues surrounding the new Lagos State Government’s guidelines for the regulations e-hailing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: