Gunmen kidnap Edo deputy gov’s younger brother

Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Armed robbers and kidnappers now have free day in Edo as a younger brother to the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Frederick Shaibu has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

He was abducted on Monday morning while driving his kids to their school in Benin, the state capital.

However, no contact has been established between the suspected kidnappers and family of the victim.

Source close to the Shaibu’s family said yesterday that: “They attacked him and took him away.”

According to the source who pleaded for anonymity: “It happened in Aruogba area, Irhiri at around 7am when he was going to drop his children at school.”

He explained further: “The children were left by the gunmen who took their father away. But the incident has been reported to security agencies, they have not made any contact with the family. It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who saw the incident said they went through the bushes in that area that leads to the riverside.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor when contacted on Tuesday said he was yet to get the full briefing of the incident.

He said: “I am not aware of this development yet but I will find out and get back to you.”

Like this: Like Loading...