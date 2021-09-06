News

Gunmen kidnap ex-Abia Chief Judge

A former Chief Judge of Abia State and Chancellor of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema in Imo State, Justice Nnenna Oti has been abducted. Justice Oti was kidnapped on Saturday at Orlu in Imo State on her way to Anambra State.

 

The Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku, canvassed prayers in all churches of the Diocese for safe release of their Chancellor, Justice Nnenna Oti. In a statement issued yesterday, he called on churches to as a matter of urgency remember the Chancellor in their prayers.

 

The Bishop said her captors have made contact while calling for fervent prayers for safekeeping without molestation and violence.

Oparaojiaku, while praying God to touch the heart of her abductors to release her, expressed hope that God would intervene to see her through

