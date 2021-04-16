Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap ex-NNPC staff’s son in Benue, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

Unknown gunmen Friday reportedly abducted the son of a former senior staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ebute Okpe, one Orido Okpe in Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.
Musa, New Telegraph learnt, was said to have been kidnapped in front of Complit Comprehensive Secondary School Olaochagbaha Otukpa when he was returning from a burial in Orido.
A native of Otukpa, Akor Ikwuoche said the kidnappers have allegedly made contact with his wife demanding N10 million ransome as a condition for his release.
He said that the kidnap came barely “two weeks after three young men butchered one another to death in the name of cultism at Odoba Otukpa during a birthday party”.

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

Assassins miss Okowa’s aide, kill guard

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State governor on Transport, Hon. Charles Kwode, has escaped death by the whiskers but the suspected assassins killed his security guard. The assassins, numbering seven, allegedly invaded his house about 1am to kill him but they killed the guard instead. Kwode’s close associate said in Asaba yesterday that immediately […]
Metro & Crime

APC secretariat, cars razed in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Thugs yesterday torched the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, Ondo State during the End SARS protest. This happened despite the 24- hour curfew imposed on Ondo State by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.   The protest, which has been peaceful in the state since it commenced a few days ago, took a violent […]
Metro & Crime

Two feared killed, several injured as Okorocha, Uzodinma’s supporters clash over seized estate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two people were reportedly killed and several others injured on Sunday when supporters of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, clashed with the supporters of the current governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, at Royal Spring Hotel, Akachi, Owerri over Okorocha’s seized estate. The Imo State government had earlier seized some properties […]

