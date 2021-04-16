Gunmen kidnap ex-NNPC staff’s son in Benue, demand N10m ransom

Unknown gunmen Friday reportedly abducted the son of a former senior staff of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ebute Okpe, one Orido Okpe in Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Musa, New Telegraph learnt, was said to have been kidnapped in front of Complit Comprehensive Secondary School Olaochagbaha Otukpa when he was returning from a burial in Orido.

A native of Otukpa, Akor Ikwuoche said the kidnappers have allegedly made contact with his wife demanding N10 million ransome as a condition for his release.

He said that the kidnap came barely “two weeks after three young men butchered one another to death in the name of cultism at Odoba Otukpa during a birthday party”.

