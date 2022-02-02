Gunmen kidnap farmer, nine others in Ondo, demand N100m ransom

Ten persons have been kidnapped by gunmen in Ayede-Ogbese, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. Those kidnapped by the gunmen were a farmer, identified as Femi Alawiye and nine of his workers, with a ransom of N100m demanded by the gunmen for their release. It was learnt that the victims were kidnapped on the farm on Saturday evening. According to a source, Alawiye was called on the phone that his farm was on fire and he quickly rushed down to the farm to see the level of the purported inferno. Following his arrival on the farm, the gunmen appeared and whisked him away alongside his workers. The source said, “On Saturday in the late evening, he (Alawiye) was called on the phone that his farm was on fire, he quickly rushed to the scene.

“On getting to the farm, the armed men suddenly appeared and whisked them away to an unknown destination.” Meanwhile, a family member of the kidnapped farmer, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the bandits had contacted the family, demanding N100million ransom. He added that after series of ne-gotiation the kidnappers reduced the ransom to N10miliion. “Some hours after the adduction, the kidnappers called the family on phone to demand N100milion and failure to produce the money, we may not see them again. Five of them (farm workers) were released later.

“Later, after the negotiation they reduced the ransom to N10milion. But the family is yet to raise the money. That is where we are now. As I am speaking with you, all of them (victims) are still in the den of the kidnappers.” When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims unhurt. “Our men are already in the bush in search the victims and we are sure they would be rescued.”

