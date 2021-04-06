Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap father, mother, three children in Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Adewale Momoh, Akure

A family of five have been abducted  by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ondo State while returning to their base after the Easter celebration.
Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Ajowa-Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped alongside his wife and children at gun point by gunmen on their way to Abuja.
The abducted family, which comprised of a father, mother and three children were kidnapped between Ajowa-Akoko and Ayere in Kogi State
According to a source within  Ajowa-Akoko, the victims had come to their hometown to celebrate Easter with other family members.
The incident has thrown the town into apprehension and confusion.
Family sources said the  kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding for N10 million as ranson before they will be released.

Reporter

