Gunmen kidnap father, step mother, 7 family members in Zamfara

Hundreds of gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded Magarya village under Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and abducted the father of the Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly, Honourable Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, his step mother and seven others last Wednesday night. Speaking, a resident of the affected village who identified himself as Dan Musa Aliyu, who witnessed the invasion, said hundreds of gunmen stormed the village in the night of last Wednesday while the whole community was asleep and started shooting sporadically. “I was awakened by the unpleasant sounds of guns then followed by screaming made by helpless women and children, I heard their leader whose directive was to shoot at any resisting move by either a group or individual, still seeking direction to trace the Speaker’s family house.

“No life was lost during the operation, as I learnt that they only invaded the village with a mission to abduct the relatives of the Honourable Speaker which they succeeded, among those abducted are seven others who are his brothers and sisters living in the same compound,” Dan Musa narrated. Another survivor who simply identified himself as Malam Nata’ala, said the family house of the Speaker was the only target as the bandits did not pick anybody else or rob any valuable either, and there was no destruction of buildings apart from Malam Mu’azu (Speakers father) house, his wife and five others.

The spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, SP Shehu Mohammed confirmed the incident, adding that a number of search and rescue personnel had been deployed and have cordoned off the surrounding bushes with a view to ensure the abducted are rescued.

