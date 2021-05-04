Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap female NUJ member in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) was early Tuesday morning thrown into mourning following the kidnapped of one of its members, Mrs Amra Ahmed Diska by unknown gunmen.

 

Our Correspondent, who visited the Council, reports that NUJ members from various chapels were seen in groups discussing the sudden disappearance of the nursing mother.

Mrs Diska, who is the  News Editor with the Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), is a nursing mother who only resumed work recently after her maternity leave.

 

Investigations revealed that the gun men numbering about 15 with dangerous weapons invaded the residence of the victim at Mbamba Community in Yola South Local Government Area and whisked her away.

The kidnappers upon their arrival into the residence, broke the sitting room door and gained access into the bedroom asking the whereabout of the husband of the victim.

 

In the absence of the husband, the gunmen kidnapped the wife leaving behind her six month old baby.

