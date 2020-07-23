Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap four Chinese in C’River

Gunmen yesterday killed a policeman and kidnapped four Chinese at Oban in the Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State. The policeman, Sergeant Ifere Sampson, was guarding Danatrite Construction Company, where the Chinese work. A source gave the names of the Chinese as Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing.

The victims were abducted about 4a.m. when the armed men stormed the company. Details of the kidnap were sketchy at the time of this report, but the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed that the Chinese were kidnapped. Ugbo said the state police had mobilised to Oban to secure their release. She said: “I heard it this morning also but for now, I don’t have details. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations has mobilised policemen to Oban.” In a similar development, a woman, Mrs. Udosen, whose husband was kidnapped and killed in 2018 in Calabar, was also kidnapped on Tuesday

