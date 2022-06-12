Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap four farmers in Ondo, demand N16m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Four farmers have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Elegbeka community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The abduction of the farmers, three men and one woman over the weekend came exactly a week after scores of worshippers were massacred at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, the farmers were on transit to the Akoko area of the state when they were kidnapped by the gunmen.

The sources revealed that families of the victims had been contacted by the abductors and demanded N4 million for each of the victims.

One of the sources added that following the abduction, there was exchange of gunfire between local hunters and some herders at Idogun in Irekari axis inside a forest in the borders of Ondo/Kogi/Edo states.

The local hunters were said to have been joined by their counterparts from Idoani, Ipesi and Ifira communities.

 

