Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap four students returning for Christmas

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

No fewer than four students, said to be returning home for the yuletide, were reportedly abducted by suspected gunmen, along the Akunnu-Ajowa road, in Akoko area of Ondo state.

The Kogi State Polytechnic students, were said to have been ambushed on Friday, at Ago Jinadu Axis, in Akoko, noted for crimes especially kidnapping.

Consequently, gear has gripped the residents of Ajowa community and its environs.

Contacted, the Police Area Commander, in lkare, ACP Muri Agboola, said his men have been combing forests along the Akunnu-Ajowa Akoko road to rescue the abducted students.

The state police command spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, could not be reach for comment.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two Ebonyi varsity students arrested for N4.4m fraud

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested two first year students of the state university, EBSU. The students, Amadi Chibuike and Onuha Emeka, both 20, were said to have defrauded one Mrs. Lillian Anigbogwu of the sum of N3 million and Mr. Alimogwo Chinedu Franklin of the sum of N1.4 million under false pretence through […]
Metro & Crime

20 dead, 16 hospitalised in Cholera outbreak in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

No fewer than 20 residents of Gbalang community of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State have died as a result of the recent outbreak of cholera in the state. The residents who called on the state government to intervene in addressing cases of cholera outbreak in the area said the disease has claimed twenty […]
Metro & Crime

Herders sack Ebonyi-Benue border communities, kill 30, raze houses

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya and Kenneth Ofoma

…murder four in Enugu   Armed men yesterday murdered about 30 people in three communities in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.   This was as gunmen also killed four people at Mgbuji Ehamufu community in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State. The affected three communities in Ebonyi State – Ndiobasi, Odoke and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica