Gunmen kidnap Fulani man in Ibarapa, demand N7m ransom

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Iba dan Comment(0)

Gunmen on Friday kidnapped a Fulani man, Amodu Shehu, at Abule Oba community in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State. According to his father, Alhaji Amodu, his son was kidnapped around 7pm while he was coming home from his farm.

 

Relaying his ordeal, father of the abducted man said the gunmen “started shooting sporadically at our village and we were all scared. In the process, they kidnapped my son Shehu and took him away.

 

We later reported to the DPO at Ayete as well as to Chief Ofomofin in the town.

 

“Police officers followed us to the village on Saturday morning and we saw expended bullets of the people.

 

The kidnappers called yesterday (Saturday) and demanded for N10 million as ransom before they can release my son. When they called back in the evening, it was reduced to N7 million.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

