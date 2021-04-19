Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Fulani man in Ibarapa, demand N7m ransom

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Some unknown gunmen on Friday evening kidnapped a Fulani man, Amodu Shehu at Abule Oba community in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to his father, Alhaji Amodu, his son was kidnapped around 7.00 p.m. while he was coming home from his farm.

Relaying his ordeal, father of the abducted Shehu said that the gunmen “started shooting sporadically at our village and we were all scared. In the process, they kidnapped my son Shehu and took him away. We later reported to the DPO at Ayete as well as to Chief Ofomofin in the town.

“Police Officers followed us to the village on Saturday morning and we saw the expended bullets. The kidnappers called yesterday (Saturday) and demanded for N10m as ransom before they can release my son. When they called back in the evening, it was reduced to N7m.

“I am using this medium to call on the Oyo State government to increase the security architecture of Ibarapa land because the rate of crimes here is getting out of hand,” Alhaji Amodu pleaded.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adewale Osifeso, (DSP) said the incident happened on Friday: “But the Police at Ayete were only informed on Saturday and since then, we have commenced investigation to track down the abductors and secure the release of the abducted man,” he told New Telegraph.

