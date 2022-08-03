Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap gold miners in Osun, demand N100m ransom

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

Some yet-to-be identified gunmen have abducted a gold miner and his driver while on their way back from the mining site. The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Ilesa-Osogbo road. According to close allies of the kidnap victims, Musibau Adepoju and his driver whose name could not be ascertained were abducted on Friday evening. The gold miner, who usually operates within gold mining communities around Ilesa, is based in Osogbo alongside his family members and he was said to be on his way home before he was waylaid and kidnapped by men of the underworld. It was gathered that the driver was conveying his principal in an excavator caterpillar to Osogbo from Ilesa before the incident happened. It was further gathered that the kidnappers had contacted the family of Adepoju and demanded for the sum of N100 million before he could be released. “Alhaji didn’t return home on Friday and this kept us worried. We waited till Friday night, but didn’t hear from him. We called his phone number repeatedly but he wasn’t picking his calls. “It was on Saturday morning that we got a call from one of the kidnappers who asked us to bring the N100 million as a ransom for his release. We became more worried because we don’t have that money. We have been praying ever since for his unconditional release,” a source said. The incident was said to have been reported at the state police command. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the police in the state, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, had not picked her telephone calls as at the time of filling this report.

 

