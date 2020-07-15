Gunmen kidnap Immigration Officer, wife, kill one in Nasarawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Nasarawa State Command has confirmed the abduction of an officer with the command, Salisu Usman and his wife.

Both were abducted at about 9pm at their resident at Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday.

Witness said the abductors invaded the residence and shot sporadically before taking their victims away.

Witnesses said the abductors also killed sister of the abducted Immigration officer during the attack on the residence.

Comptroller of Immigrations in the state, Zainab Lawal confirming the development said: “A Nigeria Immigration Officer, Supritendant Salisu Usman and his wife have been abducted at gun point. And his sister was shot dead during the operation.”

Like this: Like Loading...