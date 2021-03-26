Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Jos Airport staff

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the Aviation quarters in Heipang Airport, located in Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State on Thursday night and abducted three persons including a husband and wife.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Friday in Jos, said the incident occurred on Thursday night and the Police are making effort to ensure the freedom of the kidnapped staff.
He said only one staff was kidnapped as the other two persons involved were able to escaped from the kidnappers.
However New Telegraph gathered from a source that the gunmen gained entrance into the quarters at about 8.15 pm and started shooting sporadically.
The source noted that three persons were kidnapped, including a husband and wife. But the husband and some other staff were later able to escape with the gunmen only leaving with the housewife.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun moves to reduce 2020 budget from N449.9bn to N280.9bn

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

*Abiodun asks Assembly to extend tenure of LG Chairmen Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has written the state House of Assembly, requesting the downward review of the 2020 budget from N449.974billion to N280.9billion. The governor attributed the development to the effects of coronavirus pandemic on the socio-economic spheres of the nation. The proposed reduction […]
Metro & Crime

There’s need for remand homes in Bayelsa – Abiri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Kate Abiri has under scored the need for remand, rehabilitation and pyschaytric homes in the state. Speaking on Wednesday as a guest of honour during the International Social Workers Day, Abiri, who was represented by Justice Doris Adokeme, said that the state needs such homes to take care […]
Metro & Crime

Kogi: Bandits behead court guard on his farm

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

Herder chops off farmer’s limb Bandits have chopped off the head of a court guard, Suleiman Abdulkareem, at Bagana in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State. Also, a man, Joseph Samuel, had his limb cut off by a suspected herder at Abejukolo, also in Kogi State. Abdulkareem, a security guard with an Upper Area […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica