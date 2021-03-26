Gunmen kidnap Jos Airport staff

Musa Pam, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the Aviation quarters in Heipang Airport, located in Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State on Thursday night and abducted three persons including a husband and wife.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph on Friday in Jos, said the incident occurred on Thursday night and the Police are making effort to ensure the freedom of the kidnapped staff.

He said only one staff was kidnapped as the other two persons involved were able to escaped from the kidnappers.

However New Telegraph gathered from a source that the gunmen gained entrance into the quarters at about 8.15 pm and started shooting sporadically.

The source noted that three persons were kidnapped, including a husband and wife. But the husband and some other staff were later able to escape with the gunmen only leaving with the housewife.

