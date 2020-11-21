Gunmen kidnap LG chair, 14 passengers of Abuja-bound bus in Edo

Suspected kidnappers yesterday abducted the Chairman of Esan Central Local Government Area, Prof. Waziri Edokpa and 14 passengers of a popular transporter in Edo State. Both Edokpa and the passengers were kidnapped in the early hours of the day, along the Benin-Auchi- Abuja expressway. Aside the abduction of the 14 passengers aboard the Abuja-bound commercial bus from Benin, the driver of the bus was reportedly killed by the kidnappers in the pro-cess. While the council boss was abducted along Ekpoma end of the single lane route, the kidnappers had, after killing the bus driver, hijacked the bus and took all the occupants to an unknown destination. As at the time of this report, the whereabouts of all the kidnapped victims was yet to be ascertained. Investigations showed that activities of armed men terrorising residents of Benin City and its environs have been shifted to major expressways linking the state. The Benin-Auchi road and that of Lagos-Ore-Benin road are worst hit in the past one week.

However, as at the time of this report, all the seven local government council chairmen from Edo south senatorial district were said to have met behind closed door with the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, on the security situation in the area. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo said the security meeting was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the current increase in crime rate in the state. He assured that the command would do everything possible to stem the tide of armed robberies, kidnappings and other vices in parts of the state.

