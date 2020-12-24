Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap man, wife, child in Anambra

Gunmen have abducted a family of three on the Enugu-Agidi Road in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. Earlier before the incident, a Catholic priest escaped from being kidnapped while returning to his parish after he had discovered suspicious movements of young men who had allegedly laid an ambush close to an uncompleted building in the area.

 

The President-General of Enugu-Agidi town, Ndubuisi Obijiofor, told journalists yesterday that the victims were marched into the bush after sustained sporadic gunshots into the air.

 

Obijiofor said he had contacted the police who had started to trail the kidnappers in order to rescue the victims.

 

He said the wife and her child were released about 3am yesterday while the husband, who is an indigene of Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area, was still in captivity. Obijiofer said it was the second time gunmen abducted road users in 2020 and the fourth time in two years.

The President-General said the his community alongside the neighbouring towns would hold an emergency meeting after which they would comb the bush in the area to ensure that criminal elements did not have abode there. He said: “The man is still in captivity while his wife and child were released about 3am this morning.

 

“I have contacted the police and they promised to do their best to rescue the abductees. “Incessant abductions on Enugu-Agidi- Nawgwu Road have become worrisome. We need increased security presence there and total repair for smooth drive.

 

” A source said a Catholic priest, who ran into the abductors, narrowly escaped being kidnapped.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Haruna Mohammed, said there was a distress call in the area and a team of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) was drafted to the scene.

 

Mohammed did not confirm if it was a case of abduction because, according to him, there has not been a formal report of the incident at the Police Command Headquarters.

