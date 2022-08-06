Gunmen kidnap many farmers in Kaduna 

Bandits struck Kaduna community Friday and abducted many farmers along the Kaduna Airport road in the state, including two siblings.

It was gathered that the bandits, just two in number with one wielding an AK47 gun and the other holding a cutlass, carried away the farmers, at least ten of them by foot to an unknown location.

Some of the farmers, however, managed to escape.

The Kaduna Airport area has vast farming land but a hotbed of banditry. The Airport staff have abandoned their quarters due to the overwhelming activities of bandits in the area.

The farmers had devised the strategy of going to their farms in their number hoping it would ward off any threat from bandits.

The two siblings, about 19 and 21 years old, had joined other neighbours resident around the Mando area of the state to help their parents in their farms. Then the bandits struck.

The bandits operating in the Kaduna Airport area have become so audacious that they could attack farmers in the area with small weapons.

As at the time of filing this report, the bandits had not made contact with the family.

A woman was recently abducted in her farm around the Kaduna Airport road. Her abductors released her few days after paying N200,000 as ransom.

