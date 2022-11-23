  Gunmen kidnap Medical Director, son in Benue community

Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday made an incursion into Zaki-Biam town in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and abducted the Medical Director of Hope and Maternity Hospital, Dr. Alex Terkimbir Igyemwase.

Reports said that the victim was kidnapped alongside his son, whose name was not given at the time of filing this report in his residence opposite NKST Secondary School Zaki-Biam at about 8pm.

New Telegraph gathered that Dr. Igyemwase’s son was, however, later released unhurt while the Medical Director was taken to unknown destination and since then there has been no phone call neither from the abductors nor the victim.

Efforts to get the reaction of the State Police Command’s PPRO Catherine Anene, failed but a younger brother to Dr. Igyemwase, Mr. Peter Msuean Ami, who spoke to reporters confirmed the kidnap of his elder brother.

Ami said: “Yes, my brother was kidnapped around 8pm in his house opposite NKST School in Zaki-Biam.”

