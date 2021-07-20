Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap medical doctor in Kogi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Muhammad Bashir Loko Armed men yesterday abducted a doctor working with the General Hospital, Ugwolawo in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State. The victim, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, was forcibly taken away by the kidnappers about 8.30am from the hospital premises.

 

The state Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Simeon Oyiguh, and the Secretary, Dr. Famotele Talorunju, confirmed Nidiamaka’s abduction in a statement yesterday.

 

“The state officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State, wish to inform all concerned that our member, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who works at General Hospital, Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area, was forcibly taken away by kidnappers about 8.30am today 19th July 2021 from the hospital premises.

 

“We call on the government of Kogi State and all security agencies to work very hard towards his early and safe release,” the NMA said. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Ovye Aya, said the command was not aware of Nidiamaka’s kidnap.

 

Aya, however, promised to get back to our correspondent when he received first-hand information from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ofu Local Government Area. Nidiamaka is the sixth victim abducted in the last one week in Kogi State.

 

Earlier, gunmen abducted a traditional ruler in the Central Senatorial District while a pharmacist was also kidnapped in the West Senatorial District.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Eight killed, one commits suicide in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least eight people were killed yesterday during attacks in Jema’a, Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna State. In Jema’a Local Government Area, at least six people were killed in Goska community. Although the state government said four were killed, sources in the area told our correspondent that two people who were […]
Metro & Crime

Group postpones Interswitch SPAK competition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Interswitch Group has postponed the 2020/2021 edition of its annual InterswitchSPAK National Science competition. This is in considerations for the health, safety and general well-being of thousands of young students and other stakeholders involved in the qualifying examinations. The examinations include masterclasses and national science competitions across Nigeria […]
Metro & Crime

CACOVID: Niger distributes palliatives to 47,611 households

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government yesterday flagged off the distribution of CACOVID items donated to 47,611 beneficiaries in the 274 wards to cushion the effects of coronavirus. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said during the flag off ceremony in Minna that the beneficiaries were selected from the 25 local governments of the state. He assured the citizens and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica