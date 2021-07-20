Gunmen kidnap medical doctor in Kogi

Muhammad Bashir Loko Armed men yesterday abducted a doctor working with the General Hospital, Ugwolawo in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State. The victim, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, was forcibly taken away by the kidnappers about 8.30am from the hospital premises.

The state Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Omakoji Simeon Oyiguh, and the Secretary, Dr. Famotele Talorunju, confirmed Nidiamaka’s abduction in a statement yesterday.

“The state officers of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State, wish to inform all concerned that our member, Dr. Solomon Nidiamaka, who works at General Hospital, Ugwolawo, Ofu Local Government Area, was forcibly taken away by kidnappers about 8.30am today 19th July 2021 from the hospital premises.

“We call on the government of Kogi State and all security agencies to work very hard towards his early and safe release,” the NMA said. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Ovye Aya, said the command was not aware of Nidiamaka’s kidnap.

Aya, however, promised to get back to our correspondent when he received first-hand information from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ofu Local Government Area. Nidiamaka is the sixth victim abducted in the last one week in Kogi State.

Earlier, gunmen abducted a traditional ruler in the Central Senatorial District while a pharmacist was also kidnapped in the West Senatorial District.

