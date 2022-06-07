Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap mother of Kano APC senatorial candidate

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

Gunmen in their numbers yesterday stormed Zaura town of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State  and kidnapped the mother of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kano Central Senatorial candidate, A.A Zaura. The aged mother of the flam-boyant politician, Hajia Laure Mai Kunu was abducted in the early hours of yesterday at about 4am before the Muslims call to prayer. Reports have it that Hajia Laure was abducted from her house at Zaura village some five kilometers away from the main city center. Chairman of Ungogo Local Government, Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat who confirmed the development, said security agents have informed him officially of the incident.

Already, our Correspondent gathered that security agencies have swung into action in an effort to rescue her unhurt. Similarly, local vigilance groups are said to have commenced tracking of the suspects who they believe have not gone far. However, one could not immediately ascertain whether the sudden Kidnappings of AA Zaura’s mother at an area considered one of the safest has anything to do with politics.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

