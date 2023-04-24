Gunmen Kidnap National Population Commissioner In Bayelsa

A Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission (NPC) in Bayelsa State, Gloria Izonfuo has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

It was learnt that Mrs Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in the state was abducted at the Ogbakiri junction along the East-West Road around half past six on Sunday evening while travelling to Port Harcourt from a trip to Brass in Bayelsa State.

She was reportedly whisked away by the gunmen alongside her driver and maid with her abductors demanding five hundred million Naira ransom for their release.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko was said to have confirmed to Radio Nigeria said the Commissioner of Police has mandated tactical teams to ensure she regains her freedom.