Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Ondo varsity lecturer, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a lecturer of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State.

 

The lecturer, Mr Mayowa David Adinlewa was kidnapped over the weekend along the deplorable Akure-Ikere-Ekiti Highway.

 

Adinlewa was said to be on his way from Akungba to visit his family at Ikere in Ekiti State when the gunmen waylaid him on the road.

 

The kidnappers were said to have contacted the victim’s wife yesterday with Adinlewa allowed to speak with his wife. In the audio, Adinlewa was heard telling the wife that they are in the bush and that they had trekked for hours without eating and drinking.

 

The lecturer added that his legs are already burnt due to the heat from the long walk and that his phone would soon be taken from  him. In the audio, as the wife was asking for their location, a man interrupted her in pidgin, saying “you dey hear me so” before the call ended.

 

Meanwhile, the elder brother of the victim, Toyin confirmed that his brother was kidnapped and that N10million has been demanded as ransom.

 

The head, Information and Protocol Unit of AAUA, Mr Victor Akinpelumi said the incident is still sketchy, but promised to get back as soon he gets details. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Olufunmi Odunlami, stated that investigation had begun with the anti-kidnapping unit already deployed. She said, “Initially, we thought it was a case of abandoned vehicle.

 

It was later that the family contacted the police that their son had been kidnapped. The incident happened between the boundary of Ondo and Ekiti states.

 

“Our anti-kidnapping unit has swung into action towards rescuing the victim. They are already combing the bush and the axis where it happened. “I’m not aware if contact has been made with the family. I don’t know anything about the demand for ransom.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Herders injure two sisters for resisting rape

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Herdsmen have critically injured two sisters for refusing to be raped at Okokolo community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State. The incident occurred a few days after Governor Samuel Ortom raised the alarm over the massive influx of Fulani herdsmen into the state. Ortom had also vowed to transmit an executive amendment bill […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha, has been kidnapped in the Okigwe axis of Imo State.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, said in a statement that the incident which occurred on Saturday was reported yesterday.   He said: “On April 11, 2021, one Bissong Isa Atugu reported that […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos demolishes building on drainage channel

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday pulled down a storey building around Ilupeju for contravening building permit and regulations laws.   The demolition was carried out by the Lagos Building State Control Agency (LASBCA). The LASBCA General Manager (GM), Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, vowed that the agency would go after building on drainage channels, unapproved and those constructed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica