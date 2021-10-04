Gunmen kidnap Ondo varsity lecturer, demand N10m ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a lecturer of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State.

The lecturer, Mr Mayowa David Adinlewa was kidnapped over the weekend along the deplorable Akure-Ikere-Ekiti Highway.

Adinlewa was said to be on his way from Akungba to visit his family at Ikere in Ekiti State when the gunmen waylaid him on the road.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted the victim’s wife yesterday with Adinlewa allowed to speak with his wife. In the audio, Adinlewa was heard telling the wife that they are in the bush and that they had trekked for hours without eating and drinking.

The lecturer added that his legs are already burnt due to the heat from the long walk and that his phone would soon be taken from him. In the audio, as the wife was asking for their location, a man interrupted her in pidgin, saying “you dey hear me so” before the call ended.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of the victim, Toyin confirmed that his brother was kidnapped and that N10million has been demanded as ransom.

The head, Information and Protocol Unit of AAUA, Mr Victor Akinpelumi said the incident is still sketchy, but promised to get back as soon he gets details. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, Olufunmi Odunlami, stated that investigation had begun with the anti-kidnapping unit already deployed. She said, “Initially, we thought it was a case of abandoned vehicle.

It was later that the family contacted the police that their son had been kidnapped. The incident happened between the boundary of Ondo and Ekiti states.

“Our anti-kidnapping unit has swung into action towards rescuing the victim. They are already combing the bush and the axis where it happened. “I’m not aware if contact has been made with the family. I don’t know anything about the demand for ransom.”

