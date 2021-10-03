Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Ondo varsity lecturer, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a lecturer of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State.

The lecturer, Mr Mayowa David Adinlewa was kidnapped over the weekend along the deplorable Akure-Ikere-Ekiti highway.

Adinlewa was said to be on his way from Akungba to visit his family at Ikere in Ekiti State when the gunmen waylaid him on the road.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted the victim’s wife on Sunday with Adinlewa allowed to speak with his wife.

In the audio, Adinlewa was heard telling the wife that they were in the bush and that they had trekked for hours without eating and drinking.

The lecturer added that his legs are already burnt due to the heat from the long walk and that his phone would soon be taken from him.

In the audio, as the wife was asking for their location, a man interrupted her in pidgin, saying “you dey hear me so” before the call ended.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of the victim, Toyin confirmed that his brother was kidnapped and that N10million has been demanded as ransom.

The head of Information and Protocol Unit of AAUA, Mr Victor Akinpelumi said the incident is still sketchy but promised to get back as soon as he gets details.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two officers killed as gunmen attack Imo police HQ

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two police officers have been shot dead during an attack by gunmen on Obowo Divisional Police Jeadquarters in Imo state. The police headquarters located at Umulowe autonomous community area was attacked on Friday night. Ikeokwu Orlando, spokesman for Imo State Police Vommand, confirmed the incident in a phone conversation with online newspaper, TheCable. He […]
Metro & Crime

NAF, Mbanima land tussle: Court fixes March 5 for ruling

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Sampson Itodo, has fixed March 5, 2021, for its ruling on an interlocutory application seeking to restrain the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Makurdi from erecting a perimetre fence round the disputed land between Poor Community, Mbanima, Ugondu district of Makurdi lLocal Government Area […]
Metro & Crime

Oil can’t sustain FG’s 2021 Budget – RMAFC Member

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin A member of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Alhaji Shuaibu Yamam Abdullahi, has stated that the 2021 Federal Government budget would face immense fiscal challenges, given the current global economic challenges and the country’s sole dependence on oil as its major source of revenue. Abdullahi, who was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica