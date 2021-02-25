News

Gunmen kidnap one, injure two in Niger

Anxiety has gripped residents of Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State as armed men attacked Ebbo community, abducted one and injured two others. A witness said the over 10 armed men about 10pm on Tuesday kidnapped a salesboy, Sule Isah, in a phone shop and injured two people. The witness said the gunmen attacked the community, shot sporadically. According to the witness, two villagers were hit by bullets.

The witness said when the armed men arrived, they went straight to the shop, attacked the people with sticks and cable wires. According to him, the armed men ordered everyone to leave or be killed. The shop, it was learnt, usually records high patronage during the market days hence it became the target of the bandits. In a similar situation, armed men on Monday, about 8pm, shot sporadically around State Locust Junction close to the main gate of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, causing apprehension among students sitting for their examinations.

A student, who did not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent on the phone that “the armed men were close to the school main gate by the filling station and started shooting from 7.45pm till 9pm”. However, vigilantes mobilised and arrested three of the armed men who were later handed over to the police.

The IBBU Public Relations Officer (PRO), Baba Akote, refused to speak on the attack. He, however, said, “there is no more tension. Students are ‘writing’ exams now. The security agencies are alert”. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached on his mobile line for confirmation

