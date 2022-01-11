Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap Plateau Deputy Chief of Staff’s wife, health director

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Mrs Dorcas Vem, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Deputy Governor, Mr Silas Vem, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The gunmen, in a separate operation, equally kidnapped Dr. Samuel Audu, a Director in the state’s Ministry of Health.

A source at the Government House, Jos, said: “For almost three days now, the whereabouts of wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Dorcas Silas Vem has remained unknown.”

She is a staff of the University of Jos and her husband is the Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Professor Sonny Tyoden.

“Their house is at the Little Rayfield in Jos, very close to the Government House. The woman was just driving to their house when some gunmen accosted her in front of their gate. They forcefully dragged her out of her vehicle and took her away to an unknown destination. The incident happened on Sunday and since then, we have not seen her.”

A worker at the Ministry of Health, who confirmed the Director’s abduction to New Telegrapgh in Jos on Tuesday, said he was going home after closing from work when some hoodlums abducted him in the Barkin Ladi community.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Boat mishap claims 28 lives in Niger

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Twenty-eight persons have lost their lives in a boat accident in Shiroro LGA of Niger State. In a statement on Sunday, Ahmed Inga, Director General of the state emergency management agency, said 100 occupants of the boat were coming from Tija village in Munya, another LGA in the state. According to NAN, Inga said the […]
Metro & Crime

I killed my wife because she beat me mercilessly –Husband

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

A 56-year-old man, Christopher Chiabata, yesterday told the police in Bayelsa State that he killed his wife in self-defence during a fight over money. He said his wife used to beat him “mercilessly” because she was stronger than him.   According to a police report, Chiabata struck his wife at their Onuebum in Ogbia Local […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct three Kogi Poly students, lecturer

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

Three Kogi State Polytechnic Students, including a female, identified as Jummai, in Osara Campus, were on Monday morning kidnapped by unknown gunmen. Also abducted was a lecturer of the newly established Kogi State University of Science and Technology, Itakpe, all in the Central Senatorial District of the state. Eyewitness account indicated that the students and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica