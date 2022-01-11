Gunmen kidnap Plateau Deputy Chief of Staff’s wife, health director

Musa Pam, Jos

Mrs Dorcas Vem, wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Plateau State Deputy Governor, Mr Silas Vem, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

The gunmen, in a separate operation, equally kidnapped Dr. Samuel Audu, a Director in the state’s Ministry of Health.

A source at the Government House, Jos, said: “For almost three days now, the whereabouts of wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Dorcas Silas Vem has remained unknown.”

She is a staff of the University of Jos and her husband is the Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Professor Sonny Tyoden.

“Their house is at the Little Rayfield in Jos, very close to the Government House. The woman was just driving to their house when some gunmen accosted her in front of their gate. They forcefully dragged her out of her vehicle and took her away to an unknown destination. The incident happened on Sunday and since then, we have not seen her.”

A worker at the Ministry of Health, who confirmed the Director’s abduction to New Telegrapgh in Jos on Tuesday, said he was going home after closing from work when some hoodlums abducted him in the Barkin Ladi community.

