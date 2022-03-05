Gunmen Kidnap Popular Supermarket Operator In Kogi

A popular supermarket operator, Ugochukwu Okpala, has been kidnapped by gunmen in front of the Seat of Wisdom supermarket along Gadumo, Ganaja road, Lokoja in Kogi State.

Okpala was said to have been kidnapped on Friday evening shortly after closing for the day.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Aya, who confirmed the incident said that the police was informed that Okpala was kidnapped when she was about to enter her car after close of work.

Aya added that Okpala was accosted, pushed into the gunmen’s vehicle which was driven off to an unknown destination while Okpala’s car was abandoned at the scene.

“We got the information about the kidnap and the Commissioner of police have activated all security architecture to ensure that the lady is freed without hurt while the culprits would be apprehended and brought to justice,” Aya said.

