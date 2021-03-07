Gunmen kidnap senior police officer in Edo

O

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday morning kidnapped a senior police officer, ASP Clement Amoko, who works with the State Intelligence Bureau of the Edo State Police Command.

The heavily armed gunmen stormed his house at Ogida Quarters in Benin city and forced their way into his apartment.

It was learnt that his abductors have since called a family member to demand for an undisclosed amount as ransom.

The Police Public Relation Officer of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Princewell Osaigbovo said he cannot confirm the story, but a very reliable source told New Telegraph, that the man was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday and that the police is deploying all within it’s means to rescue the kidnapped officer.

