Gunmen kidnap six Benue residents including Corps members, pregnant woman

…abductors demand N10 m per victim – Driver

At least six persons, including some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a pregnant woman from Benue State, have been kidnapped around Ochadamu community after Ayangba in Kogi State by gunmen. Among those abducted is a young orphaned girl.

New Telegraph gathered that the Corps members and the other victims had boarded a Benue Links 14 – seater bus from Gboko Local Government Area to travel to Lagos State when they were intercepted by the gunmen near Ochadamu Junction in neighbouring Ayangba in Kogi State and robbedof their valuable items. It was gathered that out of the13passengersonboard, six were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...