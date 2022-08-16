Gunmen kidnap six people in Kwara, four rescued by police

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped six people travelling in a Hummer bus with Reg. No: Abuja KUJ 613 AA along Obbo-Ile/Osi road in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, in a statement, said the Command on receipt of the information on Tuesday immediately dispatched detachments of conventional policemen, tactical teams, vigilante and hunters to the area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

He added that the victims’ vehicle, loaded with foodstuffs, was found abandoned, while an empty shell of 7.62mm ammunition was also said to have been recovered.

He said: “The intensity of the pressure during the search and rescue efforts led to the abandoning of four of the abductees who have now been rescued and presently with the police. The kidnappers, who are believed to be in the bush with the two remaining victims, would soon be smoked out and arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo wishes to assure the families of the yet to be released victims, that no stone would be left unturned in rescuing the remaining victims still in the custody of the kidnappers. He further advised commuters to avoid night journeys, especially on isolated roads.”

