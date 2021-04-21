Gunmen kidnap three construction workers in Ondo

There is tension in Ikaram and Akunnu communities in Akoko North West and North East local government areas of Ondo State following the abduction of three construction workers rehabilitating the highway in the axis.

The construction workers, who were rehabilitating the Ikaram to Akunnu Akoko road, were whisked away by gunmen who were said to be heavily armed.

Following the development, local hunters as well as vigilantes in the area are said to have been mobilized to comb the forests around the axis in the bid to rescue the abducted workers.

Also, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Oke-Agbe, Ade Akinwande, was said to have led his men on the trail of the gunmen.

Acting Police Area Commander for Ikare-Akoko, Timibra Toikimo, who confirmed the incident, urged residents of the area to always avail the police necessary intelligence which could help them in arresting criminals.

Like this: Like Loading...