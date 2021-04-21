Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap three construction workers in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

There is tension in Ikaram and Akunnu communities in Akoko North West and North East local government areas of Ondo State following the abduction of three construction workers rehabilitating the highway in the axis.

The construction workers, who were rehabilitating the Ikaram to Akunnu Akoko road, were whisked away by gunmen who were said to be heavily armed.

Following the development, local hunters as well as vigilantes in the area are said to have been mobilized to comb the forests around the axis in the bid to rescue the abducted workers.

Also, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Oke-Agbe, Ade Akinwande, was said to have led his men on the trail of the gunmen.

Acting Police Area Commander for Ikare-Akoko, Timibra Toikimo, who confirmed the incident, urged residents of the area to always avail the police necessary intelligence which could help them in arresting criminals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: APC govs hail Sanwo-Olu’s leadership

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governors under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) on Tuesday visited Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to commiserate with him and the people of Lagos State over the recent destruction of public and private properties in the state in the aftermath of the youth protests. Speaking to journalists after a closed […]
Metro & Crime

Bauchi: Ritualist held for four children’s murder

Posted on Author Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu Bauc hi

Police have arrested a 28-year-old suspected ritualist, Rufa’I Yunusa, of Rumbu village in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Yunusa has reportedly killed about four children between the ages of two and four years.   This is contained in a statement issued in Bauchi yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP […]
Metro & Crime

Court jails FUNAAB, Ibadan Poly students over Internet crimes

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, Thursday sentenced two students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta and The Polytechnic, Ibadan: Opeyemi Folarin and Ogunseye Olamilekan to jail for fraudulent impersonation. The conviction was secured by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office as according to the Head, Media […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica