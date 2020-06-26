Gunmen kidnap three in Abuja community

Armed men struck again at Pegi community in Kuje Area Council, Abuja, and abducted about three persons. This came a few months after nine people were kidnapped and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was killed in the same community. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mamza Anjuguri, said the police had not received the reports, residents of the community said a sporadic gunshot was heard about 9:47p.m. on Wednesday. The Chairman, Pegi Community Development Association, Isaac Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident, said while the total number of the victims was not yet known, about three persons were suspected to have been taken by the abductors. He said: “I want to confirm to you all that there was an incident at the bush path, which is the only community access road, yesterday (Wednesday) about 9:47p.m. “A resident, who encountered the yet-to-beidentified assailants, informed me and immediately the security agencies were put on notice. We are still waiting for an interim report from the police.
