Gunmen kidnap three persons in Abuja community

Unknown gunmen have allegedly struck again at Pegi Community in Kuje Area Council, kidnapping about three persons who were yet to be identified.

This came barely few months after nine persons were kidnapped and a Civil Defence Officer was killed during the operation in the same community.

While FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mamza Anjuguri claimed that police had not gotten the reports, residents of the community, said a sporadic gunshot was heard 9:47pm on Wednesday night.

Chairman, Pegi Community Development Association, Isaac Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident, said while the total number of the victims have not been known, about three persons are been suspected to have been taken by the abductors.

Aderibigbe, said: “I want to confirm to you all that, there was an incident at the bush path, which is the only community access road yesterday at about 9:47pm.

“A resident, who encountered the yet to be identified assailants, informed me and immediately the security agencies were put on notice. We are still waiting for an interim reports from the Police.

“In view of the foregone the leadership of the community will schedule a meeting of stakeholders as soon as he’s available. We are also appealing to residents to be security conscious and endeavour to return home timely, as safety is paramount.”

Another resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, said three vehicles were seen parked along the only access road leading to the area, with the occupants not found around the vehicles.

