Gunmen kidnap three persons in Ondo, demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh,

A couple as well one other person have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ondo State.
The couple were kidnapped at Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday evening while the other person, identified as Olatunbosun Johnson, was abducted within the community during the weekend.
The couple, who were travelling along the busy Akure-Owo highway, were waylaid by the gunmen while Olatubosun who resides in Uso was kidnapped in a farm within the community.
According to a source within the community, the couple were travelling with their three children when the hoodlums stopped them and whisked the couple away leaving their children behind.
The source added that the gunmen locked the doors of the car before dragging the husband and wife into the forest while their underage children reported the case at the police station.
However, it was learnt that Johnson was abducted with one other person on Sunday while they were in search of sand to fill a building.
A family source said Johnson, who went with four other persons, was unlucky as he was abducted with the Hausa man who was hired for menial job at the farm, but others were lucky to escape being kidnapped.

Our Reporters

