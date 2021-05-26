Gunmen kidnap two in Abuja

Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The armed men, who stormed the hilly area close to the Lottery Quarters and few metres away from Living Faith Church at Byazhin in Kubwa, abducted a man identified as Mr Ayodele Somorin before they whisked away his neighbour, Mr Oladimeji Josiah.

A resident, who simply identified himself as Segun, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday.

He said the men, who were abducted about five days ago, were still at the kidnappers’ den.

“Last week Friday, the gunmen were in this area around 11:45pm. Although I went for a church vigil, my wife and children were at home.

“My wife said earlier before the attack, she saw two people around a neighbour’s house through the window but she thought they were residents who were trying to store the rain water because it showered that night.

“However, after they broke into the first house and took away Somorin, they went to the second house where they shot sporadically before kidnapping Mr Josiah.

“When they entered the third house, unfortunately for them, nobody was at home but they upturned everything in the house in their search,” Segun narrated.

He said though the kidnappers did not enter his house, his wife was yet to recover from the shock as one of the bullets entered his house through one of his windows.

“I thank God nobody was hit by the bullet,” he said.

He said the armed men demanded for N10 million ransom each to free the abductees.

