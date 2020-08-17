Gunmen kidnap two in Ondo

Amotekun, police vow to rescue victims

Gunmen at the weekend abducted two persons in the Akoko axis of Ondo State. Sources said the gunmen waylaid the victims who were on their way from a community festival in Ikun-Akoko.

The two victims were the only occupants of the vehicle. \One of the victims is identified as Surajudeen Alao, a native of Oba- Akoko, while the identity of the second victim was yet to be ascertained at press time. The victims were said to have been abducted on Ikun- Oba Akoko Road when the gunmen abducted them.

The victims’ vehicle was abandoned by the road side. It was learnt that the incident caused anxiety among residents of Oba Akoko. Akoko axis in the Northern Senatorial District of the state has been a notorious route for bandits where they operate unhindered in the past months.

The families of the victims claimed they were yet to be contacted by the abductors. The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Adetunji Adeleye, said the operatives of the Amotekun Corps had been deployed in the forest alongside other security agencies in a bid to rescue the victims.

Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said policemen were already combing the forest.

