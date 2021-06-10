Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap UNIJOS lecturer

Armed men yesterday abducted a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Jos (UNIJO), Plateau State, Dr. Dan Ella. Ella was abducted in his residence located at Haske Quarters, Lamingo community, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State. Haske Quarters is close to Lamingo Golf Club, the same community where gunmen last month kidnapped a professor and her husband. The couple were later released after allegedly paying ransom. A resident of the Haske community, Mr. Philip Gyang, confirmed Ella’s abduction to our correspondent in Jos. Gyang said the gunmen, who arrived at the community about 2am, went straight to the apartment of the lecturer and whisked him away. According to him, the gunmen broke the door while shooting to prevent the already terrified residents from coming to Ella’s rescue. He said: “What happened in the night in Haske Quarters was terrible. It was the sounds of gunshots that woke us up about 2am. But we could not come out when it became clear that Haske Quarters was under attack by gunmen. “So, this morning (yesterday) when everyone came out, we discovered that they had taken Dr .Dan Ella away after breaking into his house.”

