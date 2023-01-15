Gunmen kidnap wife of NNPC staff in Osun

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Some unknown armed men have reportedly kidnapped a 51-year-old woman, Mrs Oluwatoyin Gbemisola Ojo in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

It was learnt that the woman was abducted on Friday, at her residence located in Landero Street Technical College Area Osogbo around 10:30 pm and taken to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident to New Telegraph in Osogbo on Sunday, the Amotekun Field Commander, Comrade Amitolu Shittu said the corps had began searching for the kidnapped victim.

According to Shittu, he received a distress call at around 1:15 am on Saturday from the victim’s husband Mr. Ojo Oluwasanmi Festus, a staff of NNPC Warri Depot on the disappearance of her wife, saying Amotekun operatives swiftly moved into action in search of the victim.

