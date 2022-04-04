Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 10, injure 19 during traditional festival in Plateau

Gunmen have reportedly killed no fewer than 10 persons in Chando Zerreci village in Bassa Local Government Council of Plateau State. It was gathered that 19 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during the attack. Eyewitness said the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen launched the attack during the annual Irigwe ritual festival ‘Zerreci’ celebrated to usher in the rainy farming season.

 

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Youth Movement, Comrade Lawrence Zongo confirmed the attack in a statement yesterday in Jos. The statement reads: “The Na tional Leadership of Irigwe Youth Movement(IYM) condemned the attack of the Irigwe people on her annual ritual festival ‘Zerreci’ the festival that will usher them into the rainy farming season.”

 

The group alleged that they were attacked by herdsmen late Saturday night at about 11pm at Chando Zerreci in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State. Zongo further added that 10 persons were killed and 19 people  survived gunshots wounds.

 

They are said to be undergoing medical treatment at Enos Hospital Miango while others are receiving treatment in Jos. The statement further called on government to come to their rescue.

 

“The Nigerian government has a responsibility to promote and protect human rights, including the right to life, and a duty to protect civilians from attacks by taking effective measures to prevent and deter attacks on the Rigwe people.

 

“The government must as a matter of urgency investigate the attack in Irigwe land and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure families and other victims are adequately compensated. “Brutal attacks on Rigwe communities are becoming rampant and frequent. This is unacceptable.

 

The government must take more concrete steps to protect lives and property across Rigwe chiefdom and neighboring communities.” The Irigwe people further pleaded to International communities to come to the aid of the people.

 

